AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,084,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,243,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.