AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $872,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 336,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.