AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 305,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

