AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,290 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

