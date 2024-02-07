AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $249.57. 742,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,196. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

