AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 13,649 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $52.23.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

