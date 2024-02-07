AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 29,532 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 820,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,714. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.