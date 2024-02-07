AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

UBER traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 25,277,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

