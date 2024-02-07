AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 8%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) were down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 24,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 330,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $727.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

