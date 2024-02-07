AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 8%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 24,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 330,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

