Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Amcor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Trading Up 2.5 %

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 6,751,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.