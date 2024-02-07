Amcor plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Amcor has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

