Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.380-6.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 344,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,281. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

