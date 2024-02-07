American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

