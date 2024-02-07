American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,950. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

