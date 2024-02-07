American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.92

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 5259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $739.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 74,693 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

