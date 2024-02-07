American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

