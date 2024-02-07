AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. 136,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,288. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.