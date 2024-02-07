AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.08. 58,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $168.54.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

