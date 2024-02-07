AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.00. 763,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

