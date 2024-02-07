AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

