AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $432.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

