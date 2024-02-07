Analysts Offer Predictions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIRI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

