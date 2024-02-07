Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

