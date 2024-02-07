Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.91.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.