Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

