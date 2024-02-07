Analysts Set Expectations for Unifi, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Unifi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC raised its position in Unifi by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unifi by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $420,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 62,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $420,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,070.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,321,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

