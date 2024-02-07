Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,776.00

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,776 ($22.26) and last traded at GBX 1,764.50 ($22.12), with a volume of 843466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720.50 ($21.57).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.33) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.92) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,567.50 ($19.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,499.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,360.16, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of Antofagasta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.34), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,229.16). Insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

