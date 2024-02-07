Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

ARMK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 1,326,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,722. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 2,269.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

