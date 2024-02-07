Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 1,075,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

