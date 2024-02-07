Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.20

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

