Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $82.61 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.61 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

