Argent Trust Co Purchases 980 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,123,000 after buying an additional 306,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

