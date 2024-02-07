Argent Trust Co Takes $349,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.59.

YETI stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

