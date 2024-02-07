argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $525.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

argenx Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $393.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.74. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

