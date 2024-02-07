Arweave Market Cap Hits $542.54 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00018770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $542.54 million and $18.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00542397 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00165245 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
