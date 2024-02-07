Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590- EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.25.

AZPN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.51. 88,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,065. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

