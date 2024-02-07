ATB Capital Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$125.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s previous close.
PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
