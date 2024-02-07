Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

