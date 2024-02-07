Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Head to Head Contrast

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -97.96% -75.89% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Soitec 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.93%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Soitec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $5,000.00 39,524.07 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -9.58 Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -42.29

Soitec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atomera. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atomera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats Soitec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Soitec

(Get Free Report)

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

