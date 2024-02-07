Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,239 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

