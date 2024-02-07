Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

