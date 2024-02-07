Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

