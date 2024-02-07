Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

