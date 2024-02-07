Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,602,000 after acquiring an additional 614,945 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

