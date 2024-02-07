Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,047,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

