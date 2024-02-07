Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $560.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.94 and its 200 day moving average is $514.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

