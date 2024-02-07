Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

