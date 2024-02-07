Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $448.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.01 and its 200 day moving average is $455.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

