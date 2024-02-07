Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

