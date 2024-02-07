Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.